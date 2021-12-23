Sunday’s message at United Community Church, like the message of Christmas itself, was simple: God’s love is for all people — even and especially those who feel unloved and unlovable.
To unpack this message more, we hope folks will join us for one or more of our Christmas Eve worship opportunities
at unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information. Breakfast on Us will be open Christmas morning from 7-9 a.m.
Christmas Eve services are at 5 p.m. (a service of lessons and carols for all ages, outside — weather permitting — and on Facebook Live) and 7 p.m. (a service with special music, a message and candlelight, in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live). All are welcome at each service. Masks, contact tracing and physical distance will be observed inside. From 11:30 p.m. to midnight, join us on Facebook for a Christmas midnight meditation.
We wish you a blessed and merry Christmas to those who celebrate, and a happy holiday season for all!
— Rev. Becca Girrell
