A beautiful and busy holiday weekend at the United Community Church of Morrisville included our delicious chicken pie supper. Thank you to all our volunteers and guests.
With Pastor Becca Girrell on vacation, Rev. Dr. Clark Callender led Sunday’s service, preaching his message, “Need an About Face?” on the text from Matthew, 10:17-31. In this passage, a rich man asks Jesus what he must do to gain eternal life, and the answer he receives is to sell all his possessions, give his money away and follow Jesus. It is perhaps more than he can bear. What changes might we need to make in our lives so we can follow God more closely?
The church continues to serve its community through our weekday meal, Breakfast On Us, every Monday through Friday, from 7-9 a.m. All are welcome at this free meal.
Worship services are Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, and simultaneously on Zoom and Facebook Live. You can also catch the rebroadcast Mondays at noon on access TV. Find all this information and more and let us know how we can better serve you, by visiting unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
