Does the Bible really say that? We are exploring challenging topics that arise from scriptural misunderstandings. This week, Rev. Becca Girrell focused on the notion that “God helps those who help themselves.” She suggested this saying tries to make sense of the perception that God helps some people and not others. Girrell said, God helps those most in need, but does so through God’s people on earth. We are the ones who need to do more to help others.
This week Vermont observes Homelessness Awareness Day, and we mourn the loss of 53 Vermonters who died in the last year due to homelessness. We also commit to greater advocacy and action to increase affordable housing. It will take the whole community — faith partners, social service organizations, town planning boards, legislators, developers, property owners and more — but we are the ones who can and must make the changes needed to end homelessness.
Join us Thursday, Jan. 20, at noon for a walk from Northgate Plaza to the Oxbow.
Breakfast on Us is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 spike, and we plan to reopen on Feb. 14. There will be a free take-out community dinner on Friday, Jan. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
