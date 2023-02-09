If only life came with a simple checklist of how to “do it right,” perhaps that would be easier. The prophet Micah offers such a list when he writes, “What does God require of you but to do justice and love kindness and walk humbly with God?”
This week we celebrated Scout Sunday, giving thanks for these wonderful organizations that share a commitment to faith, justice and compassion. We noticed that we are called to do justice (not just love the idea of justice) and to love kindness (not just do kind actions), and that these commitments spring from our faith and our humble understanding that we are not the most important and we cannot do any of this alone.
