Fall is an exciting time in Morrisville and at United Community Church. Friday, Oct. 14 will be our take-out chicken pie supper with all your favorite sides. It’s the perfect comfort food for the fall season. Please see our flyers and our write up in the community calendar.
We want to invite the community to celebrate together as we observe 20 years of music and song with our church organist, accompanist and choir director Shaun Booher.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. the Sunday worship service will be dedicated to sacred and secular music. If you have enjoyed Booher’s playing at worship services, music festivals, theater productions and more, or if you are just a fan of music overall, come share in the celebration. We will have a reception after the service, and all are welcome.
Sometimes the world feels overwhelming and disconnected. If you are looking for a community to journey with you and help bear the load together, our church is that place of hope, healing and joy. Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org to learn more.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.