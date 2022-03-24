At United Community Church, we strive to meet the spiritual and humanitarian needs of our community. In part we do this through our weekday free breakfast, 7-9 a.m. We also offer a monthly dinner, which is this Friday, March 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Our take-out dinner will feature a Ukrainian recipe, and all donations for the dinner will be given to Ukrainian relief efforts.
Another important need in our community is housing, and we are honored to join with social service and interfaith partners in an Easter/Passover Teach-in on Housing and Homelessness, Wednesday March 30, 6:30 p.m. in person and online at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
For thousands of years, people of many faiths have drawn on the stories and songs of Passover and Easter to create a hopeful, actionable future. Come hear the voices of those directly impacted, including keynote speaker Will Eberle from the agency of human services, housing and homelessness experts, clergy and community members.
Together we’ll discuss the region’s complex housing issues and what we can do to help enhance solutions happening now to ensure vibrant, healthy communities where everyone’s housing needs are met. For more information or to register, visit jcogs.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
