In the frenzy and rush of the last few days before Christmas, it can be difficult to find moments of peace. Maybe you’re enjoying such a quiet moment right now as you read the paper, and I encourage you to savor it. Take a few deep breaths. Pay attention to your body and your spirit.
Let your mind relax for a few minutes.
Isn’t it interesting that practices like mindfulness and contemplative prayer actually encourage us to get out of our minds for a bit? When we listen to our deepest selves, we find a sense of peace, and a kind of knowing that is something other than thinking. We can trust that we have sacredness within us and tap into that in this season of holy presence.
All are welcome at this week’s special services in person at our sanctuary (85 Upper Main St., Morrisville) and streaming at facebook.com/morrisvilleucc.
Masks are optional but recommended especially for singing and in a larger gathering.
• Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. – Christmas Eve service for all ages with music, message and candlelight.
• Saturday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m. to midnight – video reflection (Facebook only).
• Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m. – top ten Christmas hymns countdown.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
