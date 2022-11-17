A common misquote of the Bible says, “money is the root of all evil,” but that’s not quite true. It reads “the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, and in their eagerness to be rich some have strayed from their faith.” Like so many other things, money is value-neutral — it’s how we use it that matters.
When we understand that everything comes from the divine, then all that we have is a gift and a resource to draw from to make the world just a little bit better.
In the gospel stories, Jesus and his followers feed a crowd of 5,000 people with meager resources. Here, we believe that we are called to meet the needs of the 5,000 people around us using whatever resources we’ve been given.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m., the church will host a service for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Featuring guest preacher pastor Nancy Wichmann, this service will honor lives lost to anti-transgender violence in the last year and urge us to greater advocacy and justice for trans people. All are warmly welcome.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
