Sunday at United Community Church we lifted continued prayers for peace with justice for Ukraine, as we recalled the words of Jesus describing God’s longing to embrace and protect humanity. How do we use our journey of faith to bring one another into God’s love, or how have we kept others out? God’s longing is for all to be gathered in peace and in love.
Would you like to contribute to help the people of Ukraine with the confidence of knowing 100 percent of your gift will go to the designated cause? Both of our denominations cover administrative costs for relief aid, so if you give a donation through our church, every dollar you give will help Ukrainian people find safety and hope despite the current conflict.
Make a secure gift by mailing or dropping off a check to United Community Church, 85 Upper Main St, PO Box 475, Morrisville VT 05661, or giving online at unitedcommunitychurch.org and label it clearly for Ukraine relief. One-hundred percent of the donation will go to the people in need through the United Church of Christ Global H.O.P.E. Fund and the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
