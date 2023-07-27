Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could pick and choose the things in our lives, separate out anything painful or hard, and keep only the good stuff? Unfortunately, life doesn’t work like that. In the Bible, Jesus compares life to a field planted with good seed but overrun by weeds. Once the weeds start growing, it’s nearly impossible to remove them without damaging the intended crop in the process.
In our relationships, personal life experiences and communities, we can’t remove the “weeds” and keep only what we like. Instead, we let the things that seem good and those that seem bad grow together, and trust that goodness will flourish despite it all. We can’t undo a loved one’s illness or a massive flood, but we can let love and hope grow alongside these painful experiences, and trust love to shine through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.