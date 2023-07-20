This week we created an impromptu “water library" after the state issued a do not drink order in Morrisville. Unsure how long it would be until disaster relief provided drinking water and concerned for our Breakfast on Us guests (many of whom do not have vehicles or extra cash to buy bottled water), we asked folks from neighboring communities to bring water from clean wells or purchased from stores.
Soon, neighbors showed up, dropping off what they could while others took what they needed. The interfaith community, human services organizations, local businesses and neighbors just being good Vermonters saw the community of Morrisville through until outside help arrived. From Wednesday morning to Monday evening, the church received and gave out over 2,000 gallons of bottled water.
