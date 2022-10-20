We celebrated 20 years of music ministry with organist, accompanist, and choir director Shaun Booher on Sunday. We welcomed guests from faith groups, community music and theater and Shaun’s friend network to a musical celebration featuring sacred music and pieces by Mozart and Billie Holiday.
Booher’s parents, who traveled from Pennsylvania, were guests of honor.
This occasion reminded us of two important truths: First, that anyone and anything can be an instrument of praise, from a pipe organ to a pan lid, from a guitar to a soda bottle to the human voice. Second, community and family are sacred gifts we build and share together.
It was truly a joy to take the time to celebrate and give thanks for these gifts, which are too often taken for granted. Having come through much sorrow and hardship these past few years, we all can use a time of celebration.
All are invited to share their gifts, talents and passion at our church. When we give and receive the best of who we are, we have lots of reasons to celebrate.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
