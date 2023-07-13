Playwright Thornton Wilder calls planting a tree a “pure act of faith.” This is because we are trusting in growth and longevity, which we may not be alive to see. Planting and tending things are future-leaning exercises. They’re also acts of commitment to where we are in the moment. Gardening can root us to the present, while encouraging us to grow into the future.
When the people of God were in exile in Babylon — a place they did not want to be — God told them to plant gardens, have children and grandchildren and work for the welfare of the city in which they were living. In short, commit to her and not, and trust in a future, even if you don’t see it coming to be.
