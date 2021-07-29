For the past few weeks, we have been brainstorming with members of our community and congregation, asking what are the greatest needs in our community and how might a church be able to help?
So far, as we listen with passersby during the parade, or converse with guests at our free weekday meal, Breakfast on Us, we hear that many of the needs revolve around housing. Our community needs housing that is accessible and affordable, especially with the lapse in assistance programs that operated during the pandemic.
We also hear that our community needs places where people can safely gather for company and activity during the day.
You are welcome to brainstorm with us at the church by joining us for weekday breakfast, currently excluding Tuesdays, 7-9 a.m., worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. on Zoom, Facebook Live and in person.
— Becca Girrell
