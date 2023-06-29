United Community Church of Morrisville on Upper Main Street is a great place to watch the upcoming July 4 parade, with lawn games, bubbles and the most delicious strawberry shortcake around. We’ll be offering generous portions of strawberry shortcake for $6, bottled water for $1, and lemonade for 50 cents.
This week we explored challenging but important truths about community. The first realization is that “hurt people hurt people,” or more accurately, dysfunctional systems harm people who pass on that harm to others. Our understandings of both harm and healing must be systemwide.
