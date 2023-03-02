United Community Church of Morrisville is extending its conversation about racism beyond Black History Month and into the season of Lent (the time period before Easter).

Our focus in this season will be “Roll Down, Justice,” an exploration of the Bible’s teaching that we are called to be justice-loving people for all people. All are welcome to a special service on Sunday, March 5, at 10 a.m., where guest preacher Dr. Dorothee Benz will talk about racism and original sin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.