United Community Church of Morrisville is extending its conversation about racism beyond Black History Month and into the season of Lent (the time period before Easter).
Our focus in this season will be “Roll Down, Justice,” an exploration of the Bible’s teaching that we are called to be justice-loving people for all people. All are welcome to a special service on Sunday, March 5, at 10 a.m., where guest preacher Dr. Dorothee Benz will talk about racism and original sin.
Benz is a writer, organizer and strategist who has spent decades on the frontlines of social justice struggles. Professionally, she spent three decades in communications, having served most recently as the communications director at the Center for Constitutional Rights and the chief communications officer at Lambda Legal, after many years of work in the labor movement.
In addition, she has been active both as a writer and organizer in the service of numerous movements throughout her career, from the anti-apartheid movement to the immigrant rights movement. Recognition of Benz’s work includes dozens of labor journalism awards, and she is an effective and sought-after speaker, preacher, teacher, and facilitator.
In her spare time, she climbs mountains and builds sandcastles.
