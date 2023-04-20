All are welcome next Sunday at 10 a.m. to hear Bishop Peggy Johnson, resident bishop of the New England Conference, preaching “When God Breaks God’s Rules.”
This week, we imagined drops of water in a pond. When the drop hits, it creates an impact and then ripples move out from there. However, the drop of water is gone; it has become part of all the water. Does the drop know it will be part of the ripple, indistinguishable from it? Does a person “making waves” at one side of a lake necessarily see the impact on the other side?
The events of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection made a big impact in his immediate circle, but from there ripples of God’s love spread, and are spreading still. How are we part of the ripple effect of love in our world? Do we trust that our acts of kindness and justice make waves of grace washing over others, even if we don’t see it?
Our little faith community has a big impact. Come see how our free meals, advocacy in community, radical hospitality and witness for an inclusive Christian faith are part of the ripples of God’s grace.
