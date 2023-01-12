We all follow something — whether the news, the latest trend, an “influencer” on social media. Or maybe we follow our hearts, our bellies, our instincts or our passions. As people of faith, we hope that we are following God and are living into God’s vision and intention for us and for the world.
Sunday at United Community Church, we selected words of intention to guide us into 2023, just as the sages were guided to the Christ child. How does God speak to you? What intentions do you set at the beginning of the day or the new year that help you attune to that guidance?
We are seeking God’s vision for how we can be the greatest service to our community. We’re seeking feedback and ideas about the greatest needs in Morrisville and beyond. Join us as we listen and learn from our wider community and follow a vision to support our neighbors as much as possible.
Learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
