It’s one of the more pointed sayings of Jesus: “You cannot serve God and money.”
Jesus names a sharp contrast between God and wealth, but it’s more than that. Sunday’s text questions our allegiances, who we serve and the contrast between a life lived in service to God and one lived in service to wealth and debt.
Jesus also counsels his followers to use the means at their disposal — yes even the system of wealth — to reshape their lives around service to God. Sometimes it’s possible to enter the rat race just enough to break it open into greater equity.
While it’s hard to see how to do this with capitalism, Jesus did it with religion and power. In a system of religious fear, rooted in the lie that God is a harsh and punishing master, sin was considered an unpayable debt. Jesus breaks that system open, overturning the concept of forgiveness as a payment of debt. That’s not the way, he says, I am.
Faith should be something that sets us free to serve with joy, not a weighty burden. If you’re looking for a faith community like that, come see if United Community Church of Morrisville will be that place for you.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
