Patience, my friends. Wait just one more week for the announcement of the new pastor of the United Community Church of Morrisville.
On the second Sunday in Lent, March 8, it was a pleasure to welcome again guest pastor the Rev. David Vanderlind-Abernathy of Barre. He told the congregation, “As Christians, we believe in our God, that he is present and active in our lives. Each and every one of us is a child of God. We can change the world by using a story for good. It will have to be your story and it has to be true, so that the listener can connect.”
He referenced the song “Somebody to Love” by Jordan Smith. “We are champions of the world, my friends,” he said. “We are justified by God, and we have peace.”
Lamoille area faith communities will sponsor noonday services on Wednesdays during Lent between 12:05 and 12:30 p.m., followed by sharing lunch together. The United Community Church of Morrisville will host on Wednesday, March 18, and provide beverages and dessert.
A chicken pie takeout supper will be held on Saturday, March 21.
An Interfaith Seder will be held at the Jewish Community Center of Stowe on Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m. RSVP at jcogs.org.
— Judith Grosvenor