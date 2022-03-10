United Community Church was excited to re-open breakfast on us this week. Breakfast is free and available to all Monday through Friday, 7-9 a.m. May our community be healthy, connected and nourished.
Sunday began the season of Lent, the time of preparation before Easter. This is an opportunity to focus on our spiritual journey, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message, sharing some pictures and reflections from her recent pilgrimage to Israel and Palestine.
“The journey in the wilderness — in the Holy Land and in our lives — is uneven and rocky. It will not always be easy or beautiful, but it will be sacred,” she said.
As “people of the Way,” the church will focus on Lent as a pilgrimage, facing the highs and lows together with God and one another.
Our after-church luncheon and annual meeting affirmed our church leadership; thank you to all our servant leaders. We are indeed a community church, and we could not serve our community without one another. Learn more about how to be part of this community at unitedchurchmorrisville.org, or join our worship on Sundays in person, or on Zoom or Facebook Live, and Mondays at noon on local access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.