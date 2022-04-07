All are welcome to journey through Holy Week with United Community Church. We are excited about our first in-person Easter service since 2019. Please enjoy some of these opportunities for worship and reflection:
• Holy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Worship service with communion, prayer stations and special music, in person and on Facebook Live.
• On Good Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Evening of music and reflection with a variety of sacred music in our beautiful sanctuary.
• Easter Sunday, April 17: Join us at 7 a.m. outside at Riverview Cemetery behind the library or at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live.
Masks are requested at indoor events and are available at the church.
Last Sunday, we reflected on the tension of honoring where we’ve been as a strong foundation, and the Bible’s teaching, “Do not dwell on the past; God is doing a new thing.”
Rev. Becca Girrell led an exercise in acknowledging how much our roles have changed in the past two years and naming the unchanging truths — love or faith or identity — that still remain. Special musical guest Mike Hendon shared an original song.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
