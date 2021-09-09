How often do we make assumptions about others based on first impressions or our interpretations of their appearance, words or actions? These quick decisions, often rooted in fear of the other, might help us survive. But too often, our assumptions lead us to exclude or ignore those in need all around us.
The Christian church has always had to ask itself: was the message of Jesus for his own people or for everyone? Do we exist to nurture ourselves or to serve the world? Even Jesus seems to have wrestled with this for a moment, before deciding that his ministry was for everyone, opening healing and blessing to all people, regardless of their status, race or creed.
Our church stands in this tradition and legacy. Yes, we nurture and care for ourselves and one another, but the focus of our ministry is for our community and the world, offering food — including free breakfast 7-9 a.m. weekdays — clothing (we are currently collecting socks and underwear for school-age children), and welcome without judgement to all people.
Are we perfect at this? Far from it! But that means other imperfect people are welcome, too. Check us out at unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.