Our church family has ties to two denominations. Both these church traditions, the United Church of Christ and the United Methodist Church, have long advocated for economic justice and human rights, including the full and equal access to medical care.
As a matter of faith, we believe that each person is entrusted by God with their own moral agency, and so, along with leaders and members in our faith traditions, we grieve both the Supreme Court’s decision to limit access to reproductive health care and decision making, and the implicit threat to further human rights including the blessing and right of marriage for all people.
If you need an advocate or listening ear as you access your health care, the blessing of marriage or anything else, don’t hesitate to reach out to me, Rev. Becca Girrell, at the church office at 802-888-2225.
Amid divisive times, we are all looking forward to the Fourth of July parade, celebrating the best of who we are as a community. We will be selling our fantastic strawberry shortcake beginning at 10 a.m. on July 4 until we sell out. We hope to see you there.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
