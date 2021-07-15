After 16 months of virtual worship services, the congregation of United Community Church gathered in person — and, imperfectly, online as well — this week. What a gift to be in the presence of one another.
The sanctuary looked a little different, with screens and cameras and gadgets to accommodate hybrid worship. The church overall is a little different as well, with new faces and with loved ones no longer with us, with ways of gathering and serving and living that have changed.
Rev. Becca Girrell reflected on the words of the prophet Isaiah: “Do not remember the former things; God is about to do a new thing.”
What if we understand remember to mean not call to mind, but to be the opposite of dis-member? What if remembering is the act of putting back together? We can’t put back together the things that were, exactly as they were. Instead, we are moving forward into the new thing God is creating.
What will God’s new thing look like as we emerge from the pandemic? We’re excited to find out together.
Join the conversation Sundays at 10 a.m. in person, on Zoom, or on Facebook, or catch us Mondays at noon on access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
