We cannot only breathe out or only breathe in, but must do each, in rhythm and in relative balance.
Sometimes we think about faith as if we should choose between nurturing our own spirits (breathing in) or living lives in service to others (breathing out). A faithful life is a balance of the two, just like respiration. In fact, breath and spirit share a root word in Latin (spir) and Hebrew (ruah).
Our faith is lived out in the love and service we share with others, and our service to others is sustained by a robust and healthy spiritual life.
Through prayer, studying the Bible together, worship and building relationships with one another, we breathe in spiritual strength — inspiration. All are welcome to be inspired together. Worship services are in person at 10 a.m. Sundays, and on Facebook Live or for viewing later in the week; catch us Mondays at noon on local access TV.
We “breathe out” service in many ways, including food ministries. This Friday, Sept. 30, we are again offering a free/by donation takeout community dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. — or when we run out of mac and cheese.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
