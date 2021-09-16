We don’t need to conquer or heal every fear, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. Some fears make perfect sense and help us avoid things that are dangerous. Other fears, however, hold us back from who we are meant to be, and the good work God calls us to do.
These fears need a closer look—we examine them, name them, sit with them and begin to heal them. Are we afraid we’re not good enough to do what God calls us to do? Are we afraid we are too much, and will frighten other people away? Are we scared of what it might mean to let God shape and change us? If these things would prevent us from being our best selves, it’s time to resist these challenges and move past these fears.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
