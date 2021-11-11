Coffee hour and refreshments are back at church and folks are excited to be able to connect with one another. Sunday’s gathering included sharing communion together — still observing safety measures — and reflecting on our bonds as people of faith.
In her message, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell spoke about the prodigal son, a character known for being wasteful in his spending before returning home to receive his father’s welcome. Too often, Girrell said, we might resonate more with the older brother in the story, who is faithful and responsible, and resents his brother’s welcome home. But he too is wasteful with his energy, letting his anger separate him from both his family and the celebration of his sibling’s return.
Are we making short-sighted choices and wasting resources? Are we letting our anger or pain cause us to waste opportunities for love and celebration? Either way, we have a loving parent ready to invite us back into the celebration of God’s abundant grace and love.
We look forward to celebrating community with you. Join us for our free weekday breakfast, 7-9 a.m., for services Sundays at 10 a.m. at church or online, or visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
