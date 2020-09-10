Why do we call it Labor Day when it’s a day to refrain from work? It is rather a time to put labor in its proper context of justice and fairness, said Rev. Becca Girrell in her messages to children and adults on Labor Day Sunday.

Pastor Becca explained the Christian commitment to fair labor, and God’s constant insistence on a healthy balance of work and rest, from modeling Sabbath rest to liberating the people of Israel from oppressive work in Egypt. 

 With this liberation comes the entry into the unknown, the wilderness. The people are told to take their meals “to go” and be ready to enter the unknown.

“I ask you to reflect back on your last day in church, at work or in school,” Pastor Becca said. “Did you know we would enter this wilderness? Did you feel ready?”

Perhaps we can draw comfort knowing that God is ready, and is with us in this unknown territory, as we work to build a more just society, post-pandemic. 

Sunday worship services remain on Facebook and Zoom, 10 a.m.; Breakfast on Us is Monday-Friday, 7-8:30 a.m. 

— Becca Girrell

