In the tradition of All Saints Day, we honored those loved ones who have gone before, particularly those who died in the past year. However, the saints of our faith are not only the people who have gone before, but those keeping the mission and ministry vibrant now, and those still to come. We must widen the circle of those we consider saints, supporters, friends and family.
We celebrated the saints in our midst who have labored to keep the church alive and vibrant through the pandemic and beyond, including leaders in the congregation who manage ministries, finances and maintenance, volunteers who keep Breakfast on Us and community dinners going strong, people who offer music, landscaping, refreshments and encouragement, and people who are newer to the congregation. For all the saints we say alleluia!
On Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m., we will host a service for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Featuring guest preacher pastor Nancy Wichmann, this service honors lives lost to transphobic violence in the last year and urges us to greater advocacy and justice for trans people.
— Pastor Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.