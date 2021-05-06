“How can you tell you’re listening to God or to the Spirit? It usually comes with the feeling — ‘Where did that come from?’ The Spirit has a way of leading us where we wouldn’t otherwise go,” Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday.
Pastor Becca said the early Christian church was characterized by two things: being guided by the Holy Spirit and drawing the circle ever wider. These were deeply interconnected, and that usually meant seeking out those cast aside by society or religious elitism and meeting them “where they are,” as in the story of Philip and the man known only as the Ethiopian eunuch.
This person, excluded by his ethnicity, his gender and his role in society nevertheless longs for a community and a faith that will embrace him. Philip meets this stranger in his questioning and pain, and together they explore the good news, that there is nothing that can separate someone from the love of God or the welcome of a loving community.
United Community Church of Morrisville seeks to be that community. Worship services are available on Zoom and Facebook Live, Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on Green Mountain TV. Go to unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Becca Girrell
