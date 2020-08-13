Do people of faith struggle and doubt? Can they challenge God or wrestle with their own understandings? These are the questions Pastor Becca Girrell grappled with in the worship service this second Sunday of August.
In her message, Pastor Becca reflected on a time of struggle with her faith: “Is it OK to admit that, yes, even this pastor, doubts? Is it OK to get a little terse with God and say, ‘bless me, already?’”
In a time of wrestling with faith, she turned to the story of the biblical character Jacob, whose life was a series of struggles with God and with people.
Special thanks to Judy Stancliff for serving as lay reader, and Shaun Booher for music, including a rousing rendition of “Standing on the Promises.” Worship services are at 10 a.m. on Zoom and Facebook.
— Becca Girrell
