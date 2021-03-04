With Rev. Becca Girrell taking some time off, this week the congregation was invited on a field trip to Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church in Hope, R.I. There, and indeed across New England, we joined in prayer for our siblings in faith from the Middlesex United Methodist Church, following the fire that destroyed their beloved building.
Rev. Effie McAvoy preached about faith, great and small, recalling a healing story from the Bible when Jesus heals a man’s servant “because of his great faith.” In her own life, however, McAvoy told a story of receiving a miracle — the kindness and connection with another person — as healing at a time when her faith was shaken.
“I didn’t have a great faith in that moment, but a hurt faith,” she said. “The miracle was that God reminded me that God shows up when we least expect it.”
The church holds its annual meeting this week via mail-in ballot and a gathering Sunday over Zoom, as it approaches one year of virtual worship and meetings. Sunday worship services continue to be via Zoom and Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information or to contact us.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.