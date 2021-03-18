Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen how much we long for connection and interaction with each other. Humans are social creatures, and all of us — especially the youngest and the eldest — rely on touch, interaction and connection to sustain not only our emotional and psychological well-being but our physical and cognitive health as well.
Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell this week at church named the negative impacts of isolation, including poorer health and cognitive decline. Comparing the pandemic’s isolation to a woman isolated by illness and reaching out to Jesus for healing, she said, “Her body may have been healed in that instant, but the pain and trauma of isolation and stigma take much longer to heal.” By acknowledging her and not shunning her, Jesus offered the beginnings of healing and restoration to community.
It may take some time as a community to heal from the isolation we have experienced, to feel safe and seen with one another again. United Community Church of Morrisville is committed to safely creating hybrid worship — currently on Zoom/Facebook Live at 10 a.m. — and community gatherings to assure we are here for all who are reaching out in need.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.