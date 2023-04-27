We extend our thanks to the community, especially local and state law enforcement, for the safe and smooth resolution to the events this past week. We continue prayers for our community, including Henry Lovell and his family, as we all heal from these events.

Breakfast on Us was suspended Friday and the worship service moved Sunday to a different location to keep the area clear. Thanks to our neighbors in Elmore who hosted our service and those in Wolcott who also offered.

