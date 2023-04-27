We extend our thanks to the community, especially local and state law enforcement, for the safe and smooth resolution to the events this past week. We continue prayers for our community, including Henry Lovell and his family, as we all heal from these events.
Breakfast on Us was suspended Friday and the worship service moved Sunday to a different location to keep the area clear. Thanks to our neighbors in Elmore who hosted our service and those in Wolcott who also offered.
Despite the change in location, Bishop Peggy Johnson joined our worship service along with several guests. In her message, Johnson encouraged us to be the church through prayer, hospitality and letting God push us beyond our comfort zones. This was how the early church became a worldwide movement, listening to God even when God broke the rules of exclusion.
After more than three years, our free community dinner returns as an in-person meal this Friday, April 28, 5-6 p.m. We are serving macaroni and cheese with hotdogs. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.