On the final Sunday of Advent, we light a candle for peace in ourselves and in our world. Rev. Becca Girrell suggested that peace can be understood as harmony between things we see as at odds, but which may in fact need one another: darkness and light, life and death, people and other people.
As we honor our interdependence as a community, you’re encouraged to stop by UCCM any time and add your dreams, hopes, or prayers to the “Dream Tree” using the fabric and markers in the small tote on the picnic table.
You are invited to any of these Christmas Eve opportunities:
Dec. 24, 4-4:30 p.m., outdoor drop-in vigil (weather permitting, also streaming to Facebook) with music and tree lighting; from 4:30 p.m., walk the outdoor meditation wreath and view the Dream Tree; 7-8 p.m., worship service livestreaming from the sanctuary, available on Zoom and Facebook, with music, mini-pageant and Christmas message (unitedhurchmorrisville.org for links and details); 11:30 p.m.-midnight, outdoor drop-in vigil (weather permitting, also streaming to Facebook) with music and communion.
Your neighbors at United Community Church of Morrisville wish you a meaningful and blessed holiday season.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
