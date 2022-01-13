One of the unexpected blessings of the pandemic has been the opportunity to learn how to feel at home in a worship service that is hybrid, in person and online at the same time. The small group in the sanctuary connected to dozens of folks on Zoom and Facebook Live this week due to weather issues. To participate see unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
In the weeks after the frenzy and beauty of the Christmas season, we can often wonder the next steps. This is a time to pause and remember that each of us is loved by God, Rev. Becca Girrell said. Like the water that represents new life, which is all around us and within us, signs of God’s love are everywhere.
With that foundation, we are ready to face what comes next, whatever it is.
In deep winter we tackle tough questions in faith and hopefully learn and grow in the process. If you have a Bible verse, question or topic about which you’d like to know more, let me know.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.