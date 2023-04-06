Palm Sunday commemorates when Jesus entered Jerusalem amid a cheering crowd, but sometimes we miss the point he was making. Jesus was setting himself up, not as a king, but as a counterpoint to the might and oppression of Rome.

He used satire and subversion to counter the Roman claim that they were the ultimate power, and in so doing showed a different kind of strength. It’s as if he met an invading battalion of tanks with a parade featuring Bread and Puppet Theatre.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.