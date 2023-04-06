Palm Sunday commemorates when Jesus entered Jerusalem amid a cheering crowd, but sometimes we miss the point he was making. Jesus was setting himself up, not as a king, but as a counterpoint to the might and oppression of Rome.
He used satire and subversion to counter the Roman claim that they were the ultimate power, and in so doing showed a different kind of strength. It’s as if he met an invading battalion of tanks with a parade featuring Bread and Puppet Theatre.
The crowd following Jesus responded with “Hosanna!” both a shout of praise and a cry for help: “God save us!” This is the way God saves — not with violence or oppression, or amassing wealth and power, but with humility, subversion and the audacious power of peace.
This Sunday’s 10 a.m. service will tell the story of Easter in a different way, through the eyes of the people surrounding Jesus who are sometimes audacious, incredulous or outright doubtful and afraid. If you’ve ever felt these things, too, come experience a different kind of Easter. Our Holy Week includes services at 7 p.m. on both Holy Thursday and Good Friday, and 7 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery.
