What makes a church different from other kinds of organizations? In her message Sunday, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell reflected that, unlike gatherings for entertainment, learning or healing, a unique aspect of church is that participants are invited and equipped to take part in their ministry together. We do not simply listen or receive, but we are called to give and to act.
We often think of the Biblical story of feeding the 5,000 as Jesus miraculously feeding a crowd. But a close reading shows that Jesus engaged his followers in feeding one another, using the resources already present in the gathered crowd. We, too, are called and empowered by God to make a difference in our community, and God will use the gifts we already have to help us do so.
When it seems like we can’t possibly make a dent in the need around us, God surprises us with abundance that is somehow all that is needed. What gifts, resources, visions and passions are already present in our community? How will we use them in God's service and to transform the world around us?
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.