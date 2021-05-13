How wide can we draw the circle of love, or family or the family of faith? Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell asked this question in her message Sunday. The early Christian church was first a small movement of followers of Jesus, but it quickly found that the love and grace of God could not be contained to so small an inner circle.
“Peter asks a question that forever changes the nature of the Christian church: What is to prevent these people from being baptized, who have received the Spirit of God just as we have?” Pastor Becca pointed out.
We may be surprised that God can love some people, and not just the ones that religion has typically excluded. God can love people we find challenging: people who are racist, ignorant, snooty or cruel.
Where are we challenged to draw the circle wider? How do we include and celebrate understandings of love and family this Mother’s Day that are beyond expectations? How do we assure our church is one that welcomes everyone, even and especially those who surprise us?
Join us on Zoom and Facebook Live, Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on Green Mountain Access TV. Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell
