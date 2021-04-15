This spring, as the earth awakens from winter and our community slowly and safely recovers from the worst of the pandemic, the church is daring to dance again — dances of justice, of mercy and of love.
When we’re learning dance, it’s important to have good partners who teach, guide, inspire and dance alongside. In Sunday’s message, Rev. Becca Girrell recalled how the followers of Jesus may have felt afraid or daunted trying to follow in his footsteps, and so he reminded them they were not alone. The spirit of God — a spirit of hope, strength and guidance would inspire and equip them. The same is true of all of us.
Not only do we have a partner in the Spirit to guide us, we have partners in community and in serving one another. The church celebrates the organizations and individuals who work together to make a difference in Morrisville and beyond. Together, we create spaces of inclusion, justice and kindness, and we provide essential needs and human dignity to all as partners in service.
Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information about the projects the church undertakes, and ways we partner with others in the community.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
