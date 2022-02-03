“The Bible says it; that settles it,” people have been known to say. But interpreting multi-millennia-old Scripture for life today is never that simple.
In the message this week, Rev. Becca Girrell described the Bible not as a single, clear source of historic information or instruction, but a “variety of gifts” spanning multiple genres and forms of writing and demanding of us a variety of perspectives to interpret.
Taking the Bible seriously means moving beyond a literal understanding to appreciate the metaphor, poetry and storytelling that sacred writing includes. This is one of the reasons we need one another to live lives faithful to God. Only together can we interpret and understand what God is still communicating to and through the world, and then embody this message of love.
Find details about our worship at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
Services are hybrid — in-person (please mask) at church Sundays at 10 a.m. and simultaneously on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Or watch the service any time at facebook.com/morrisvilleucc, and Mondays at noon on local access TV. We are in the process of upgrading the sound quality for folks online and hope to have improved sound this week.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
