We are all “student humans,” Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. Have you ever been struggling to parallel park, and wished for a moment that your car had the student driver sign on top? It’s amazing how much more patient we are with others when we know they are still practicing, still in training. We are also more patient and compassionate with ourselves when we remember that we, too, are still students in life.
Peter was one of Jesus’ star students, and yet he was definitely a work in progress. Jesus was patient with Peter and offered him many opportunities to try again. Even after Peter denied he knew Jesus three times, Jesus gave Peter the opportunity to affirm that he loved him three times — one affirmation of love for every denial. If Jesus can be patient with Peter, if God can be patient with us, then perhaps we can be patient with ourselves as well.
As humans-in-training, we learn together and give each other space to make mistakes and try again. A loving community makes this so much easier. You can explore with us. A place for you to learn and grow can be found at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
