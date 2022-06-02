This week, we displayed chairs on the lawn of the church, representing the 19 students, two teachers and the perpetrator, who died in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“It would be easier if our faith were just about praising God all day and looking to the heavens to celebrate Christ in glory,” Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. “But when we live with open hearts, we have to not only look up to God, but out to the world around us.”
In fact, the essence of faith is to simultaneously praise God, and both grieve and act in the face of the atrocities of the world.
Girrell described the cross as having a vertical bar, connecting humanity and God, and a horizontal bar, connecting us with everyone around us. “Life is lived at the intersection of the two,” she said, “where a life oriented toward God and a life lived in compassion and justice toward each other meet.”
In the wake of the shootings in Texas, New York, California and elsewhere, we must commit not only our prayers, but our advocacy and action to work for a world that is safer for all God’s children.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
