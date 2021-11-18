One of the unexpected blessings of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the opportunity to realign priorities. With supply chain shortages and tightening finances, we have all needed to ask what is essential, and where we can do without. As the Bible reminds us, our lives are not measured by the abundance of our things, but so much in the world around us tries to send a different message.
We are called to lead lives of contentment, grateful for the simple gifts of one another and for the beauty of the world and focused on living with compassion and justice. If we feel discontent, let it be with injustice, broken relationships or the ways we have left to grow and change. Instead, we sometimes get it backwards, and feel indifferent to injustice, broken relationships or stagnant lives, but discontented with the simple gifts of love all around us.
At United Community Church, we support one another in strengthening our faith and our sense of joy and gratitude in the world. One of the greatest joys is in serving our community. Join us for worship or our free breakfast.
Learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
