Easter is the ultimate celebration of hope and the center of faith for Christians. But what about those who are not Christian, who practice other faiths or no faith, or who have lots of questions and doubts?
I believe the message of Easter is true for all people. This is not an insider party, but universal truth: that love is stronger than death, that the power and oppression of this world are not the final authorities, and that our lives are precious and valuable and have meaning. In honoring our questions, in seeking love and goodness together, and in encountering questions of life, death, injustice and healing, we discover the transformative power of love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.