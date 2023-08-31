Behind every hero whose stories we know, there is a vast community of unsung heroes, and this is true in the Bible as well. The story of the birth of Moses — a pillar of faith in Jewish and Christian scripture — only mentions Moses by name once at the very end of the story. It does not name his father, his mothers (birth and adopted), or even the Pharoah or the princess by name.
However, the names of two Hebrew midwives, Shiphrah and Puah, are recorded for all time. Shiphrah and Puah are part of a community of women without whom Moses would never have survived the order of the King of Egypt: that all male Hebrew babies may not live: the midwives who concealed the births of all boys; his mother who hid his infancy and then hid him by the river; Pharoah’s daughter who found and adopted him; and his sister who watched over him and made sure his own mother was able to nurse him.
