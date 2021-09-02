This Sunday, we began a new worship focus at United Community Church: “On the Mend: Healing what Ails Us.” Rev. Becca Girrell spoke about three characteristics of mending in her message.
First, mending often presumes we care about the thing we are mending; if we don’t care about something, we may just throw it away when it’s worn out.
Second, mending requires engagement in the work rather than waiting for things to heal or get better on their own. Finally, mending encourages us to go deep. Anyone who has ever tried to sew together two pieces of frayed fabric knows that one first must strengthen the torn edge, reinforce the seam or otherwise address the root problem if a fix is going to hold.
Jesus often clashed with the religious leaders of his time, who tended to focus on the surface appearances of faith and goodness, rather than addressing the heart of the matter. When we focus our hearts and intentions on the things of God — love, compassion, justice and so on — then we begin to mend in ways that can last.
Worship services are 10 a.m. Sundays in person, and on Zoom, Facebook Live and Mondays on access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
