On Sunday, we compared God’s grace and love to a watermark. In digital imaging, a watermark is text or a logo superimposed on an image, usually to give credit to the artist. The image shows through, but the artist’s imprint is also visible.
Even more aptly, on fine paper, a watermark is rendered into the paper itself as it is made, conveying the artist or company or the excellence of the paper.
Part of something through and through, the artist’s mark is inseparable from the paper or image.
As God’s beloved children, we bear such images, “watermarks” of God’s love and grace, inseparable from who we are, and hopefully shining through all we do. This love is a reminder that we are part of the family of God.
This family also has a family business, and that business is justice, which Dr. Cornel West says is “what love looks like in public.”
Precisely because we bear God’s imprint, we are committed to sharing love and justice with the world.
This might be a free meal, a human connection with dignity and respect or advocating for equal access to necessities like affordable housing.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
