We observed Pentecost with red streamers, colorful umbrellas and some folks braving the rain to spread cheer downtown, holding signs proclaiming: “Love beyond fear” and “Every storm must end.”
Often recognized as the birthday of the church, Pentecost recalls that God’s spirit is always present, inspiring and equipping the church to do God’s work in the world. “Right now, we might feel scattered and dried out,” Rev. Becca Girrell said, referencing an image of dry bones from the book of Ezekiel, “but if all we do is gather back together inside a sanctuary, we’re no more alive than Ezekiel’s collection of bones. Without the spirit, without a vision that sends us in mission, we’re not fully alive.”
Pastor Becca gave us homework: write down a dream we have or our community has for mission and ministry in 2021. Tell us what you might need, too. You can reach us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org, or catch a worship service on Zoom and Facebook Live, Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on Green Mountain Access TV.
On Friday, May 28, the church is offering a community dinner to go. Pick yours up at the side of the church, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Masks and distancing required.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.